Fresnillo (FNLPF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresnillo has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.25. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 8.66.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

