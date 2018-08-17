Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Position Raised by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,938,964 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595,220 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 4.7% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $119,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 33,318.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,476,496 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $249,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433,177 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $190,933,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,267,197 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $470,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041,164 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2,110.3% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,045,780 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $44,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. B. Riley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.97.

NYSE:FCX opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

