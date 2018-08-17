Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) dropped 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.66. Approximately 35,578,008 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 18,239,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. B. Riley raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.97.

The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 209,758 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 46,265 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 295,453 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 114,232 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 52,511 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 38,742 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,302,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

