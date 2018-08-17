Franco Nevada (FNV) PT Raised to C$120.00

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$107.50 to C$102.50 in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$114.71.

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$85.04 on Monday. Franco Nevada has a 12 month low of C$84.87 and a 12 month high of C$110.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

