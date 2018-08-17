Fossil Group (FOSL) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

FOSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fossil Group from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fossil Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Fossil Group from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fossil Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.70. 43,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,370. Fossil Group has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 479.60 and a beta of -0.11.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The accessories brand company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.65. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $576.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.95 million. analysts forecast that Fossil Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOSL. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 44.5% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,721,672 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $59,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,484 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the second quarter worth $25,134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the first quarter worth $5,812,000. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the first quarter worth $5,715,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,208,449 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $166,822,000 after purchasing an additional 442,083 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The company's principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.