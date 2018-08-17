Forward Air (FWRD) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Forward Air earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 47.0803410816206 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.39. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $49.88 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.08 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Stephens set a $70.00 price target on shares of Forward Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

In other news, insider Chris C. Ruble sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $482,124.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Glenn A. Adelaar sold 14,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $896,357.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,705.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,595 shares of company stock worth $2,300,553 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

