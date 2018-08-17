Forward Air Co. (FWRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 7th

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd.

Forward Air has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Forward Air has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Forward Air to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $49.88 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Forward Air will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FWRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew J. Jewell sold 6,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $374,169.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,906.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,595 shares of company stock worth $2,300,553 over the last three months. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

