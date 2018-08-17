FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) Position Boosted by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $12,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koch Industries Inc. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 150,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 40,847 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 1,172.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 600,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 552,888 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 365,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 25,220 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,322,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,258,000 after buying an additional 4,640,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In other FormFactor news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $60,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Delateur sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $84,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FORM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. 1,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,926. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $18.65.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of FormFactor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

