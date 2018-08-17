Foresight 4 VCT plc (FTF) Declares GBX 4 Dividend

Foresight 4 VCT plc (LON:FTF) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON FTF opened at GBX 60 ($0.77) on Friday. Foresight 4 VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 55 ($0.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 65.50 ($0.84).

Get Foresight 4 VCT alerts:

About Foresight 4 VCT

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust. The Company is an investment company, which invests in unquoted or alternative investment market (AIM)-listed companies in the United Kingdom. Its investment objective is to provide private investors with attractive returns from a portfolio of investments in fast-growing unquoted companies in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight 4 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight 4 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.