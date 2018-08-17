Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) Chairman Yehezkel Yeshurun Sells 35,000 Shares

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Chairman Yehezkel Yeshurun sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,217,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Forescout Technologies stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $38.45.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $67.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.31) EPS. analysts predict that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSCT. UBS Group raised their price objective on Forescout Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Forescout Technologies to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Forescout Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forescout Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AO Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the first quarter worth $11,082,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $14,708,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 1,951.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 34,096 shares during the period. 45.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

