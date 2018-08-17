Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,442 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $13,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 111.9% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,719,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,414,000 after acquiring an additional 908,181 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the first quarter worth $44,919,000. Darrell & King LLC purchased a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the first quarter worth $28,225,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3,469.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 536,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 521,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the second quarter worth $25,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. Barclays set a $60.00 price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $69.00 price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.