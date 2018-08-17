Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, 247wallst.com reports. UBS Group currently has $69.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FLR. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.09 to $37.04 in a research report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.29.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $55.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $62.09.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 7.2% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 40,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 13.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 415,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,259,000 after purchasing an additional 48,874 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 56.6% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 13.0% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 58,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets.

