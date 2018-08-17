Flowserve (FLS) PT Raised to $58.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowserve from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. DA Davidson set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of FLS traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,558. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $51.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Flowserve had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,790,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Flowserve by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 361,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 47,381 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 37,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,393,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

