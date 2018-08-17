FlorinCoin (FLO) Trading Up 67.9% Over Last Week

FlorinCoin (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. FlorinCoin has a market capitalization of $7.63 million and approximately $541,837.00 worth of FlorinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FlorinCoin has traded up 67.9% against the U.S. dollar. One FlorinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00883512 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002716 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004044 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013334 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013259 BTC.

About FlorinCoin

FlorinCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2013. FlorinCoin’s total supply is 145,710,081 coins. The Reddit community for FlorinCoin is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlorinCoin’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . FlorinCoin’s official website is flo.cash

Buying and Selling FlorinCoin

FlorinCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlorinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlorinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlorinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

