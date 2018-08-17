Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FLXN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 12.90, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, CEO Michael D. Clayman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.33 per share, for a total transaction of $223,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,047.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neil Bodick sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

