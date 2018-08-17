Five Star Senior Living Inc Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($1.14) Per Share (FVE)

Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Star Senior Living in a report issued on Monday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. France now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.14) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.50). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Five Star Senior Living’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 34.44% and a negative net margin of 2.63%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FVE. ValuEngine upgraded Five Star Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Star Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

FVE opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Five Star Senior Living has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Five Star Senior Living stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 850,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.70% of Five Star Senior Living worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

