Five Below Inc (FIVE) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Five Below by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Five Below by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Five Below by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Five Below by 14.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Five Below by 5.6% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below stock opened at $106.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.49. Five Below Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.09.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.14 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 8.64%. Five Below’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIVE. UBS Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Five Below to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 19,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,901,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,226,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Ryan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.25, for a total value of $3,613,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,806 shares of company stock worth $14,531,056 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

