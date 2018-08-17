First National Financial Corp (FN) Director Stephen Smith Buys 18,570 Shares

First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) Director Stephen Smith purchased 18,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.62 per share, with a total value of C$550,043.40.

FN stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$29.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,751. First National Financial Corp has a 52-week low of C$25.20 and a 52-week high of C$29.99.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). First National Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 38.00%. The business had revenue of C$290.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “c$29.19” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First National Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.30.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages, as well as engages in the mortgage broker distribution channel operations.

