First Connecticut Bancorp (FBNK) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.00

Shares of First Connecticut Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FBNK) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.90, with a volume of 69918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on FBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Connecticut Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of First Connecticut Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Connecticut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Connecticut Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $504.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.53.

First Connecticut Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). First Connecticut Bancorp had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 million. equities analysts anticipate that First Connecticut Bancorp Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth F. Burns sold 110,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $3,418,573.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,465.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John J. Jr. Patrick sold 13,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $417,375.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,157. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,689 shares of company stock worth $5,629,246 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Connecticut Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in First Connecticut Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in First Connecticut Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in First Connecticut Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Connecticut Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Connecticut Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBNK)

First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Farmington Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking, savings, money market savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as fixed-rate time deposits.

