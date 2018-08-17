FintruX Network (FTX) Trading 32.6% Lower Over Last Week

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. FintruX Network has a market cap of $1.12 million and $12,345.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar. One FintruX Network token can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Qryptos.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015552 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000318 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00267398 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00158836 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 61.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000201 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011923 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00031345 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Qryptos, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.