Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 320,000 Shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its position in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,143,009 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 320,000 shares during the quarter. Adobe Systems comprises about 2.7% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Adobe Systems worth $278,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,710 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 43,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 9,070 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe Systems alerts:

In other Adobe Systems news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.50, for a total value of $746,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,080,069.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $2,730,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,324 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,829. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Systems stock opened at $248.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 52 week low of $143.95 and a 52 week high of $263.83. The firm has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe Systems from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe Systems from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Adobe Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.76.

Adobe Systems Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.