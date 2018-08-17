Financial Analysis: Paypal (PYPL) versus RightsCorp (RIHT)

Paypal (OTCMKTS: RIHT) and RightsCorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Paypal alerts:

This table compares Paypal and RightsCorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paypal $13.09 billion 7.71 $1.80 billion $1.39 61.38 RightsCorp $780,000.00 1.34 -$1.35 million N/A N/A

Paypal has higher revenue and earnings than RightsCorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.7% of Paypal shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Paypal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Paypal and RightsCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paypal 14.02% 12.91% 4.85% RightsCorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Paypal and RightsCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paypal 0 7 30 0 2.81 RightsCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paypal currently has a consensus target price of $88.41, indicating a potential upside of 3.62%. Given Paypal’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paypal is more favorable than RightsCorp.

Volatility and Risk

Paypal has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RightsCorp has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paypal beats RightsCorp on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. It also offers gateway services that enable merchants to accept payments online with credit or debit cards. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

RightsCorp Company Profile

Rightscorp, Inc. operates as a technology company that has a patent-pending proprietary method for collecting payments from illegal downloaders of copyrighted content through notifications sent to their Internet service providers (ISP's). The company's technology system monitors peer-to-peer file sharing networks and sends through email to ISP's notifications of copyright infringement by the ISPs' customers with date, time, copyright title, and other specific technology identifiers worldwide. It primarily serves copyright holders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.