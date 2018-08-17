Financial Analysis: Dova Pharmaceuticals (DOVA) versus Flex Pharma (FLKS)

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: FLKS) and Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.2% of Dova Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Flex Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Flex Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dova Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flex Pharma has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dova Pharmaceuticals and Flex Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Flex Pharma 0 3 2 0 2.40

Dova Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 43.63%. Flex Pharma has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3,331.37%. Given Flex Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flex Pharma is more favorable than Dova Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Dova Pharmaceuticals and Flex Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals N/A -57.70% -44.85% Flex Pharma -3,092.50% -137.76% -116.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dova Pharmaceuticals and Flex Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$29.95 million ($1.40) -16.74 Flex Pharma $1.27 million 7.26 -$34.43 million ($1.99) -0.26

Dova Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flex Pharma. Dova Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flex Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dova Pharmaceuticals beats Flex Pharma on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dova Pharmaceuticals

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead drug candidate is avatrombopag that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver disease. Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Flex Pharma

Flex Pharma, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of muscle cramps, spasms, and spasticity associated with neurological conditions and exercise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Operations and Drug Development. The company's lead drug candidate is FLX-787, a single molecule, chemically synthesized, and dual transient receptor potential V1/A1 ion channel activator, which is in exploratory Phase 2 clinical trial in Australia for the treatment of patients with multiple sclerosis; and two Phase 2 clinical trials in the United States for the treatment of patients with motor neuron disease in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. It also offers HOTSHOT, a consumer beverage to prevent and treat exercise associated muscle cramps. The company markets and sells its HOTSHOT product online through its e-commerce Website, as well as through specialty retailers. Flex Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

