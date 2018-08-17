Financial Advisory Group Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Financial Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Financial Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edelman Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC now owns 18,023,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112,803 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,520,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,698,000 after acquiring an additional 429,137 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,430,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,810,000 after acquiring an additional 596,900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,286.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,494,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439,654 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,771,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,189,000 after acquiring an additional 779,447 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG opened at $155.81 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $127.70 and a 12-month high of $157.81.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

