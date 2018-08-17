Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fidus Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 22nd.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 111,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 1,166.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDUS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,282. The firm has a market cap of $362.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.03. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $16.94.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 65.95% and a return on equity of 8.73%. equities research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.