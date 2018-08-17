Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $22.66 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,610 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,329 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.9% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,546 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 18.7% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 263,225 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,513 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael J. Pederson sold 1,050 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $66,601.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,591.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 615 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $40,073.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,986.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,024 shares of company stock worth $1,088,840. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $64.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $112.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $48.58 and a 12-month high of $65.90.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

