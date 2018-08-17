Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Shares Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 1,676.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 133.6% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter worth $180,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter worth $202,000. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.55.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $106.34 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $88.97 and a 1-year high of $109.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.96%.

In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $623,586.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,840.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $454,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $529,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,620 shares of company stock worth $1,238,641 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

