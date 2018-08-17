Fibria Celulose SA (FBR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Fibria Celulose SA (NYSE:FBR) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fibria Celulose’s earnings. Fibria Celulose reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Fibria Celulose will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fibria Celulose.

FBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fibria Celulose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fibria Celulose from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fibria Celulose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fibria Celulose currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fibria Celulose in the first quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fibria Celulose by 9.0% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 193,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fibria Celulose in the second quarter valued at about $6,023,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fibria Celulose in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Fibria Celulose in the first quarter valued at about $6,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

FBR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.15. 26,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,483. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.39. Fibria Celulose has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $22.05.

Fibria Celulose Company Profile

Fibria Celulose SA produces, sells, and exports short fiber pulp in Brazil and internationally. It manufactures and sells bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp. The company has approximately 1,056,000 hectares of forest base in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Bahia.

