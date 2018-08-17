FGL (FG) Price Target Cut to $10.00

FGL (NYSE:FG) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FGL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FGL in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of FGL stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $9.26. 7,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,802. FGL has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that FGL will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in FGL during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Sapience Investments LLC grew its position in FGL by 19.2% during the second quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,153,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after buying an additional 186,150 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in FGL during the second quarter worth about $2,155,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FGL during the second quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in FGL by 3,976.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 231,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides life and annuity reinsurance services, such as reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities.

