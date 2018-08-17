Federated National Holding Co Common Stock (FNHC) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Federated National Holding Co Common Stock (NASDAQ:FNHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated National Holding Co Common Stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Raymond James raised Federated National Holding Co Common Stock from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Federated National Holding Co Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Federated National Holding Co Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Federated National Holding Co Common Stock alerts:

Shares of Federated National Holding Co Common Stock stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,053. The stock has a market cap of $312.82 million, a P/E ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.10. Federated National Holding Co Common Stock has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Federated National Holding Co Common Stock (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $95.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.55 million. Federated National Holding Co Common Stock had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 8.13%. sell-side analysts predict that Federated National Holding Co Common Stock will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Federated National Holding Co Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In related news, Director Richard W. Wilcox, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $190,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Federated National Holding Co Common Stock by 14.7% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 27,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Federated National Holding Co Common Stock by 26.7% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Federated National Holding Co Common Stock by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Federated National Holding Co Common Stock by 6.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 77,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Federated National Holding Co Common Stock by 10.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Federated National Holding Co Common Stock Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company underwrites homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Federated National Holding Co Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated National Holding Co Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.