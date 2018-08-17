Federated Investors Inc (FII) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,696 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FII. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 141,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 16.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 24.5% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 976,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,612,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FII stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. Federated Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $36.76.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.86 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 49.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Federated Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Federated Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $29.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

In related news, Director Michael J. Farrell purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,567,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,150 shares in the company, valued at $920,178. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federated Investors Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

