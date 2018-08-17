Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI) Stock Price

Media coverage about Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) has been trending positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.3333611443244 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

PXI stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,013. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

