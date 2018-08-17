Falco Resources (FPC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.45

Shares of Falco Resources Ltd (CVE:FPC) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 314389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Falco Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.30 in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Falco Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Falco Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Falco Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th.

Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01).

Falco Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in acquiring and exploring mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal assets include a 100% interest in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp comprising approximately 74,000 hectares located in the Province of Québec.

