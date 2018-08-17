Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) Position Boosted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock makes up approximately 0.6% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,137,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,830,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,433,759 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,478,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,306 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,125,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,669,014,000 after purchasing an additional 458,048 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,587,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,221,204,000 after purchasing an additional 558,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,968,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,111,966,000 after purchasing an additional 246,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook Inc. Common Stock alerts:

Shares of FB stock opened at $174.70 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $149.02 and a 52-week high of $218.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $212.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.46.

In other Facebook, Inc. Common Stock news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $37,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,865 shares in the company, valued at $17,458,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,261,062 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,126,072 over the last ninety days. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Facebook, Inc. Common Stock

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.