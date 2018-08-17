Fabrinet (FN) PT Raised to $50.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fabrinet from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Fabrinet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE FN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,914. Fabrinet has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 40,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $1,483,229.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,584,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,606.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 224,730 shares of company stock worth $8,325,854 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 647,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,891,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 311,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after buying an additional 49,747 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 182,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after buying an additional 123,920 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,931,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,140,000 after buying an additional 307,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 15,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. It offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

