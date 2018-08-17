Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 100.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $263,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXR. BMO Capital Markets set a $93.00 target price on Extra Space Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Shares of EXR opened at $94.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $74.44 and a one year high of $101.96.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $258.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.14 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 44.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $84,233.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,825.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K Fred Skousen sold 1,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $121,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,324. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,518 shares of company stock worth $333,151 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,523 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1,050,000 units and approximately 115 million square feet of rentable space.

