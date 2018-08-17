Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) Position Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 262,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,343 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $26,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7,612.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 100.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $234,000.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP James Overturf sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $41,474.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,497 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,607.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director K Fred Skousen sold 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $121,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,324. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,518 shares of company stock worth $333,151 in the last 90 days. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $99.00 price target on Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.92.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $94.27 on Friday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.44 and a 52-week high of $101.96. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 44.23%. The firm had revenue of $258.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,523 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1,050,000 units and approximately 115 million square feet of rentable space.

