Exterran Corp (EXTN) Stake Decreased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,776 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,374 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Exterran worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Exterran by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,447 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exterran by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Exterran by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Exterran by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exterran by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Exterran alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exterran presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of Exterran stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -70.28 and a beta of 0.92. Exterran Corp has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $343.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.75 million. Exterran had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 1.70%. equities research analysts expect that Exterran Corp will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of products and services for the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. Its contract operation services include personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.