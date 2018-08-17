Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the online travel company on Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Expedia Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Expedia Group has a payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Expedia Group to earn $5.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $131.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $154.24.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The online travel company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.06.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.99, for a total value of $207,282.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,496.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 3,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $451,350.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,234.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,813. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

