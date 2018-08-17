eXp World Holdings (EXPI) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

eXp World Holdings (OTCMKTS:EXPI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for eXp World in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 14th. DA Davidson analyst T. White now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). DA Davidson also issued estimates for eXp World’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get eXp World alerts:

EXPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, eXp World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

EXPI opened at $16.29 on Thursday. eXp World has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $19.30.

eXp World (OTCMKTS:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.38 million. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 583.85% and a negative net margin of 13.66%.

In other news, Director Richard Stanwood Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $80,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 5,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $84,071.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in eXp World stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eXp World Holdings (OTCMKTS:EXPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,052 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.