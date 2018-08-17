Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Director Vincent T. Marchesi Sells 40,000 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EXEL traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.20. 2,820,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,691,168. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 2.02.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 65.68%. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXEL. Cann restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 77.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,997,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,024,000 after buying an additional 12,689,909 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 109.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,035,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,537,000 after buying an additional 2,630,991 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 28.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,037,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,894,000 after buying an additional 885,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 24.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,818,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,571,000 after acquiring an additional 743,225 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 37.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

