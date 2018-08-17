Exantas Capital (XAN) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.12

Media coverage about Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Exantas Capital earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.670883845549 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.
Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:
- Exantas Capital Corp (XAN) Given $12.33 Average Target Price by Analysts (americanbankingnews.com)
- Exantas Capital: 40% Returns So Far, 40% More To Come (seekingalpha.com)
- Head-To-Head Survey: Exantas Capital (XAN) vs. The Competition (americanbankingnews.com)
- Zacks.com highlights: Safeguard Scientifics, Exantas Capital, Champions Oncology, Stars Group and GDS Holdings (finance.yahoo.com)
- Zacks: Exantas Capital Corp (XAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages (americanbankingnews.com)
Shares of NYSE XAN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.95. 4,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 166.86 and a current ratio of 166.87. Exantas Capital has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $374.82 million, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 0.93.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exantas Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.51%.
A number of brokerages have commented on XAN. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Exantas Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Exantas Capital in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th.
In other news, Director Stephanie H. Wiggins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $29,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Exantas Capital
Exantas Capital Corp. engages in the provision of real estate finance services. It focuses on originating, holding and managing commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate-related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
