Evonik Industries (EVK) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Societe Generale Analysts

Societe Generale set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EVK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($43.18) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($43.18) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €34.70 ($39.44).

EVK opened at €31.67 ($35.99) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($30.43) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($37.47).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

