Eversource Energy (ES) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,314 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $27,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,232,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,545,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,761 shares during the period. Thomaspartners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 4,471,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,444,000 after acquiring an additional 191,651 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 22.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,160,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,207,000 after acquiring an additional 579,827 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,975,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,334,000 after acquiring an additional 70,057 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,853,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,153,000 after buying an additional 15,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.30.

Shares of ES stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $66.15.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.