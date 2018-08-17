Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) CEO Sells $193,788.00 in Stock

Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) CEO John P. Doucette sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $193,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,538.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $217.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $208.81 and a 12 month high of $267.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.51 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Everest Re Group from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RE. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,672,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $686,399,000 after buying an additional 932,031 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,830,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,945,000 after buying an additional 363,518 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,412,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,468,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,495,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.