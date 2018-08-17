Everbridge (EVBG) Shares Up 0.2%

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.53 and last traded at $54.29. 58,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 325,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.20.

EVBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Everbridge from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Everbridge to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.56.

The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -96.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.18 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 64.53% and a negative net margin of 31.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. equities analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $91,021.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Robert W. Hughes sold 5,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $275,896.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 671,544 shares of company stock valued at $33,602,720 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

