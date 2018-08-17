EuropeCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.72 Million (ERC)

EuropeCoin (CURRENCY:ERC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One EuropeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002618 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EuropeCoin has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. EuropeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $147.00 worth of EuropeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.08 or 0.02478366 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011339 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000517 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005426 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001957 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000086 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Condensate (RAIN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About EuropeCoin

EuropeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. EuropeCoin’s total supply is 10,111,352 coins. EuropeCoin’s official website is www.europecoin.eu.org . EuropeCoin’s official Twitter account is @europecoineuorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

EuropeCoin Coin Trading

EuropeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EuropeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EuropeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EuropeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

