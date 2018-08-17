Etsy Inc (ETSY) Holdings Raised by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 31,899 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,287,000 after purchasing an additional 306,562 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 139.1% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,506,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,521 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 48.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,271,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,742,000 after purchasing an additional 746,179 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Etsy by 26.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,698,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,652,000 after purchasing an additional 358,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 21.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,657,000 after purchasing an additional 246,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Etsy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Etsy from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Etsy to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $45.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Etsy Inc has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $50.60.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $132.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.10 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 22,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,003,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,188.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $219,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,062 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,230. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

