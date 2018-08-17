ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,242,625 shares, an increase of 113.2% from the July 13th total of 582,838 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,704 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MJ. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000.

NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $26.85 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $39.72.

