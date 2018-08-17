Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Receives $142.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.20.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $153.00 price target on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $133.57 on Tuesday. Estee Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $98.16 and a fifty-two week high of $158.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,358 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,567,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,345 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,825,000 after acquiring an additional 761,655 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,225,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,172,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,750,000 after acquiring an additional 418,055 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.