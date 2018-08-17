Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Receives $142.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.20.
EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $153.00 price target on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd.
Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $133.57 on Tuesday. Estee Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $98.16 and a fifty-two week high of $158.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
About Estee Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
